Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,667,000 after purchasing an additional 563,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after buying an additional 565,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,773,000 after buying an additional 541,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,280,000 after acquiring an additional 505,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chubb by 15,339.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $212.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.39. The firm has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,527 shares of company stock worth $12,668,819. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

