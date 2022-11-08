Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 455 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $324.37 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $328.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Sunday. Cowen increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.92.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

