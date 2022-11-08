Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 692 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 16.9% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Target by 49.3% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

NYSE TGT opened at $159.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.59 and its 200 day moving average is $166.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

