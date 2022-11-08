MetisDAO (METIS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.96 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $25.41 or 0.00129686 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $111.65 million and $4.96 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 25.41738692 USD and is down -8.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $4,899,572.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

