MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 5.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MetLife by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after buying an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MetLife Trading Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

NYSE:MET opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.03. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $75.52.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.