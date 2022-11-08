MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

MGIC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGIC Investment to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

NYSE MTG opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 177,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

