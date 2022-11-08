Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.45.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $65.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after purchasing an additional 691,754 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,828,000 after purchasing an additional 551,092 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,914,000 after purchasing an additional 200,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,670 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.