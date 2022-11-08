MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $266.64

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $266.64, but opened at $254.92. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $235.50, with a volume of 20,357 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 230.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 134.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

