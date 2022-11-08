MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $266.64

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $266.64, but opened at $254.92. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $235.50, with a volume of 20,357 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
MicroStrategy Stock Down 4.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.