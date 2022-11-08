Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Mid-Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 86.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Mid-Southern Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of MSVB stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.
About Mid-Southern Bancorp
Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.
