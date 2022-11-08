Midas Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $101.92 Million (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Midas token can currently be bought for $39.09 or 0.00191109 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Midas has a total market cap of $101.92 million and approximately $523,353.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Midas Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 37.84014638 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,882,833.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

