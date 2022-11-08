MiL.k (MLK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $62.20 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. MiL.k has a market cap of $62.20 million and $39,603.00 worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One MiL.k token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001574 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.00567982 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.32 or 0.29512592 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000342 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k launched on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,557,764 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

