Mina Hits Market Capitalization of $474.52 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Mina has a market capitalization of $474.52 million and $52.89 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003489 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.80 or 0.00564906 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,458.99 or 0.29425041 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 734,904,250 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 734,061,201.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.65830513 USD and is down -8.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $29,272,090.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

