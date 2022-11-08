MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.51. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $181.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average of $102.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 564.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,135 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 13,965.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,740,000 after acquiring an additional 740,194 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in MKS Instruments by 66.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,254,000 after acquiring an additional 547,410 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 56.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,086,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,046,000 after acquiring an additional 394,323 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $31,508,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

