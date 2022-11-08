Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock Position Reduced by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

MHK stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $192.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

