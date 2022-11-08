Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Trading 30% Higher

Monarch Mining Co. (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating) shares traded up 30% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,019,514 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 616% from the average session volume of 142,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Monarch Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Monarch Mining from C$0.90 to C$0.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Monarch Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$7.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. It owns 295 square kilometers of mining assets, including the Beaufor mine, Croinor property, McKenzie property, Swanson property, and Beacon Mill. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Saint-Sauveur, Canada.

