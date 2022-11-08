Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $70.79 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

