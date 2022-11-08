Monero Trading Down 0.9% This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. In the last week, Monero has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $147.75 or 0.00753284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.69 billion and approximately $97.27 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,590.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00321952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00118190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.76 or 0.00564700 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00228150 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00242619 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,197,791 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

