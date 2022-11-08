Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Acquires 1,054 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $432,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.71. The stock had a trading volume of 68,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,844,966. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,722 shares of company stock worth $41,453,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

