Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Acquires 364,955 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,657,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,955 shares during the period. Envista makes up about 2.7% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 1.63% of Envista worth $101,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 162,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 45.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 140.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,318,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,247,000 after buying an additional 770,581 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Envista by 38.7% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Envista stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,576. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Envista Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on NVST. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

