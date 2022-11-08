Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $65.85 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,859 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.29% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $65,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $60,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.57. 2,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,528,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,527,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,101,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,800 in the last 90 days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.