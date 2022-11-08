Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,067 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Fortis by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,736,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,998 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,677,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,463 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Fortis by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,841,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,507 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Fortis by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,935,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,811,000 after acquiring an additional 512,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,633,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,337,000 after acquiring an additional 413,289 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,818. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.4116 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

