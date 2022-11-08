Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,688 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 650.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,256 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 65,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 130,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

NYSE BBU traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $20.02. 15,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Brookfield Business Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Stories

