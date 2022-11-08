Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 253,852 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 253,852 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $53,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.26.

TXN traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.43. 39,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,820,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.10. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $199.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

