Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 59,223 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,223 shares during the period. Nordson comprises about 2.4% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $88,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 24.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.7% in the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.92. 535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,268. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.22. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NDSN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.