Moonriver (MOVR) Price Reaches $10.27 on Top Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $58.86 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Moonriver token can now be bought for $10.27 or 0.00052050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,539,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,733,329 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

