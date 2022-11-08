Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Starbucks by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 3.0 %

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.16. 231,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,348,327. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.