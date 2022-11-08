Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 72,973 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 96,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 386,094 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,666,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $99,771,000 after acquiring an additional 277,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 725,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,617,352. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

