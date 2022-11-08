Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 24.9% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 28,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 806,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,399,000 after purchasing an additional 52,814 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 328,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $45.18. 209,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,151,210. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.