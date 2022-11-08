Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.18. 86,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,965. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.14 and a 200 day moving average of $193.35. The company has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

