Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,904 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.8% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.05. The company had a trading volume of 88,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,845. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.01 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $267.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 157.26%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.59.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

