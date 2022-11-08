Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 4,784 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 85.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.0% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 2.8 %

Iron Mountain stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.34. 14,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,233. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,884 shares of company stock worth $660,251 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

