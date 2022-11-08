Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $11.25 on Tuesday, reaching $486.47. 50,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,012. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.91.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

