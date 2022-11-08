Morgan Stanley Boosts 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Price Target to $29.00

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 90.92% from the stock’s current price.

TSVT has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.47.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by $0.06. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 496.68% and a negative return on equity of 100.76%. The company had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 million. 2seventy bio’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the second quarter worth $33,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

