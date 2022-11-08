Morgan Stanley Boosts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $224.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $224.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.14.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $230.09. 1,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.07. Hershey has a 12 month low of $173.12 and a 12 month high of $241.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,724 shares of company stock worth $7,321,003 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Hershey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 3.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.