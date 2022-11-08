Morgan Stanley Raises Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target to $15.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 737.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 174,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
