Morgan Stanley Trims Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Target Price to $34.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVNT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Avient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.57.

Shares of AVNT opened at $29.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.82 million. Avient had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 2.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Avient by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 42,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

