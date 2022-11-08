Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MPLX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Mplx from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Mplx to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Mplx from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.57.

MPLX stock opened at $34.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Mplx has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $35.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,221,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,465,000 after buying an additional 760,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,661 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mplx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,733,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Mplx by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,798,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,027,000 after acquiring an additional 529,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Mplx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after acquiring an additional 319,502 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

