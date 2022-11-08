MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.4 %

MSM stock opened at $82.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.42%.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 9,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $810,626.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

