M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) is rhino investment partners Inc’s 4th Largest Position

rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank makes up approximately 5.3% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

MTB stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.60. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,211 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTB. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

