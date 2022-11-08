Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Mueller Water Products has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

MWA opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 673,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 298,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 220,505 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

