Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Murphy Oil has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Murphy Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $8.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MUR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.44.

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,673,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,823,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,702. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 79.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

