Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
Murphy Oil has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Murphy Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $8.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.
Murphy Oil Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Murphy Oil
In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,673,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,823,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,702. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 79.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Murphy Oil
Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.