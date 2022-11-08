My DeFi Pet Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $1.01 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0724 or 0.00000398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

