Nano Market Cap Reaches $91.64 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00003710 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $91.64 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,539.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00306154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00022656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00115391 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.14 or 0.00734342 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00552822 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00224175 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

