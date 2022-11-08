NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.43.
A number of research analysts recently commented on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded down $3.00 on Tuesday, hitting $6.22. 12,176,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.
