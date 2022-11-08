National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

National Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 24.8% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 79,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 19.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the second quarter worth $779,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

