National Bankshares Trims Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Target Price to $28.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

BBU traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $20.66. 996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,232. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.61). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 98,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,871,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,782,000 after buying an additional 215,739 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 52.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 65,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

