National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 225

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($2.88) to GBX 225 ($2.59) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
National Express Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NXPGF opened at $1.90 on Friday. National Express Group has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.
About National Express Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Express Group (NXPGF)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.