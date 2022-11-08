National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 225

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($2.88) to GBX 225 ($2.59) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

National Express Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NXPGF opened at $1.90 on Friday. National Express Group has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

