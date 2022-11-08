National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $46.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.67.

NATI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

National Instruments Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.06.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at National Instruments

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,337 shares of company stock worth $299,965. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also

