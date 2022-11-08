Nblh Price Hits $0.0186 (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Nblh token can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nblh has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Nblh has a market cap of $167.69 million and approximately $579.00 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00599315 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.13 or 0.31217355 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About Nblh

Nblh was first traded on July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.01715162 USD and is down -16.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,941.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

