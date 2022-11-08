Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $1.67

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Neblio has a market cap of $32.86 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00008476 BTC on exchanges.

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,649,022 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

